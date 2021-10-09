Carolyn Mae Price Hancock

TWIN FALLS — A service will be held Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jon Conder presiding at the Fifth Ward meeting house at 425 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, followed by an opportunity to visit in the cultural hall and in the open-air pavilion on the south side of the building. The service will also be available on Zoom at meeting ID 967 798 1711, passcode twinfalls5. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Shirley Jean Ordaz

RICHFIELD — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, 901 W. Avenue I, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Richard “Dick” Plocher