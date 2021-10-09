Carolyn Mae Price Hancock
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jon Conder presiding at the Fifth Ward meeting house at 425 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, followed by an opportunity to visit in the cultural hall and in the open-air pavilion on the south side of the building. The service will also be available on Zoom at meeting ID 967 798 1711, passcode twinfalls5. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Shirley Jean Ordaz
RICHFIELD — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, 901 W. Avenue I, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Richard “Dick” Plocher
RUPERT — Richard “Dick’’ Plocher, 93, of Rupert, passed away on August 18, 2021. A graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Everett Martin Spencer
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Everett’s life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Everett’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Katherine Ruth Shank
TWIN FALLS — Katherine Ruth Shank (Kathy, Mom, Nana, Grandma Kathy), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Twin Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.