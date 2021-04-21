Joel “Joey” Simon Christensen

BUHL — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joey’s memorial page at farmerfuneralchapel.com

Gus E. Miller

GOODING — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Gooding First Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Gary W. (G-Dawg) Koutnik

KETCHUM — A celebration of life open house will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Windsor’s Nursery on Kimberly Road, Kimberly. Interment will follow at the Ketchum Cemetery at a later date. Friends are invited to share a memory or photo at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Hubert Darrell Allen