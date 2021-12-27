Edith Catherine Dillon Roland

BUHL — Edith Catherine Dillon Roland, 96, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with a Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar Street, Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Buhl Quick Response Relief Unit, 201 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Edith’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Lela Nadine Cox

TWIN FALLS — Lela Nadine Cox, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held this summer.

Anita “Emily” Williams

JEROME — Anita Emily Williams, “Emily,” passed away on December 18, 2021, at the age of 103 and 9 months. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Steven L. Aslett

TWIN FALLS — Steven L. Aslett passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 21 at the age of 74. There will be a viewing at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, December 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., and a memorial on December 29 at the Turf Club starting at 6 p.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Daniel George Funk

GOODING — Daniel George Funk, 92, of Gooding, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding with Bishop Doyle Rogers officiating. Family and friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex)

TWIN FALLS — Elizandro Brito Jr. (Alex), 61, of Twin Falls, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Calvary Chapel Buhl with a graveside service at 1:30 at Sunset Memorial Park.

Eldon Kenneth Johnston

WENDELL — Eldon Kenneth Johnston, 77, of Wendell, passed away on December 20, 2021, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding due to complications from an illness. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery. A viewing will be held between 1 and 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Arlene Kyles

BUHL — Arlene Kyles, 96, of Buhl, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at West End Cemetery. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Arlene’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Mel Wolters

JEROME — Mel Wolters, 88, of Jerome, passed away December 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Davis St., Jerome. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside will follow at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eden. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

