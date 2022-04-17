Darlene Elizabeth Gibson

BURLEY—Darlene Elizabeth Gibson, of Burley, Idaho, passed away into God’s graces on April 3, 2022, at the age of 81. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 2501 Miller Avenue, Burley. All are invited to attend. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dr. Drew Coltrin Jones

BURLEY—Drew Coltrin Jones, DPM, a 35-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Troy Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.

Timothy (Tim) S. Howard

BUHL — Tim S. Howard of Buhl died at Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly on January 19, 2022. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. April 22 at his graveside in the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Please come and join us as we share stories about his life.

Danielle Martinez James

KIMBERLY — Danielle Martinez James, 47, of Kimberly gracefully left this world on March 2, 2022, after her hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. A remembrance and celebration of life open house for Danielle will be held at from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rock Creek Restaurant. In addition, a charitable dinner and auction event called “Doing it for Dani” will be held Saturday, April 23, in Twin Falls with all proceeds going into a trust fund for Danielle’s children Sawyer and Jake.

Beatrice Marie Martindale

MERIDIAN — Beatrice Marie “Bea” Martindale, 81, of Meridian died, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a local care facility. A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. April 22, 2022, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho. A private committal service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation. Visit www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for Bea’s family.

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

BURLEY — Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, 86, of Twin Falls went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service to honor Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gem Memorial Gardens, located at 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

