Lucy Seager

RUPERT — Lucy Seager, 93, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Countryside in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Rupert Third Ward building. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Linda Carol Wiggins

BUHL — Linda C. Wiggins, 74, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Linda’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Gary Dee Jones

BURLEY — Gary Dee Jones, 88, of Burley, a well-known businessman, passed away at his home Saturday, January 15, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday preceding the funeral at the church.

Jeanie B. Snow

BURLEY — Jeanie Snow was a pillar of Burley for over 60 years. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, followed by a celebratory wake at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. Third St. N., Burley, from 4–7. Out of respect for Jeanie’s fight against COVID, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to a scholarship fund set up in Jeanie’s name. Checks can be made out to The Jeanie Snow Scholarship and given to the Burley High School administrative office. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/tbbtTPWlaaA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Clayton Ray Taylor

ALMO — Clayton Ray Taylor, 70, of Almo, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Almo Ward, 834 E. 2985 S., Almo, with Bishop Doug Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest in Almo. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.

