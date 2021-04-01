Chanz Jordan “CJ” Nuzio

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at Noon, Friday, April 2, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on CJ’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com .

Barbara Ladine Knigge

GOODING—A viewing will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. After the funeral friends and family are invited to come to the Marriott TownePlace Suites at 175 Avenida Del Rio Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301 anytime between 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.