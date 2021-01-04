Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck
BURLEY—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at East Garland Cemetery, 14200 N. 4400 W., of Garland, Utah. For those who wish to attend the viewing or funeral in person, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing observed to help mitigate the ongoing spread of COVID-19. There will be a webcast of the funeral service available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend.
Melissa Joy Brackman
TWIN FALLS—Melissa Joy Brackman, 44, of Kimberly, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Private burial will follow at a later date at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Sharon Lanell Jensen
PAUL—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Paul Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mark McClain Saccoman
JEROME—A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mark’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Nettie Mae Gay Shockey Gates
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls, Idaho. Due to COVID requirements, face masks will be worn by all that attend the service. If you are unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at 1:50 p.m. Please go to White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and search for the obituary. Click on the photo and videos to watch the webcast.