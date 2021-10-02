BUHL - Carla Jean Adams, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6pm to 8pm at Farmer Funeral Chapel 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho 83316 with graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Donna Kay Calhoun

TWIN FALLS - Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly September 19, 2021 with family by her side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com

Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels