Charles Dee Christensen

RUPERT — Charles “Dee” Christensen passed away in the comfort of his home February 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Rasmussen//Wilson Funeral Home under the direction of Jeff Rasmussen. The viewings will be Monday, February 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral home and Tuesday, February 22 one hour before the 1 p.m. funeral service. Following the service interment will be at the View Cemetery.

Warren Tim Harris

BURLEY — Tim returned to his Creator after a tough battle with a terminal illness and COVID-19. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Sandra Lee Powers Mabey

PELLA — Sandra Lee Powers Mabey, 78, passed away from this crazy life on February 13, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her loving husband by her side. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday preceding the funeral at the church.

Verline Atwood Lee

WENDELL — Verline Helen Atwood Lee, 81, of Wendell, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. sharp, following a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, First Ward Chapel, 605 N. Idaho St., Wendell, with Bishop Heath Henderson officiating. Grave dedication will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery. A Facebook livestream of the funeral will be available from Farnsworth Mortuary.

Anita Rae Douville-Blocker

HAGERMAN — Anita Rae Douville-Blocker, 72, of Hagerman, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Anita’s celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Calvary Chapel Hagerman, 241 State St., Hagerman. Service will be livestreamed on YouTube, search “Calvary Chapel Hagerman.” Cremation and service arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Loah Lee Krahn

TWIN FALLS — Loah Lee Krahn, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, California. A funeral service will be held at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main St., Gooding, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Keith Allen Conner

WENDELL — Keith Allen Conner, 68, of Wendell, passed away surrounded by family on February 16, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. February 26, 2022, at “The Shop,” 3557 S. 1600 E., Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Keith’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Richard McLean Matthews

BURLEY — The resulting traumatic brain injury became a trial of faith that continued until the day he died on February 15, 2022. A viewing will be held at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and a graveside service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Rockland. The family would like to thank those in the Burley Fifth Ward for their years of friendship and service to Richard. Because Richard was a master storyteller and we no longer have him to tell us his favorite stories, please share your favorite story of him with us in lieu of flowers.

Ronald Gene Peterson

JEROME — Ron was launched September 28, 1942, in Duluth, Minnesota, and passed away at home on February 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Jerome.

Penelope Reedy

TWIN FALLS — Penelope Michal Croner Reedy passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. Fourth Ave., Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. Fifth Ave., Pocatello. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilkscolonialchapel.com.

Charlotte Wilson

BUHL — Charlotte Wilson, 47, passed peacefully at her home in the country, outside of Buhl, where she resided with her sweetheart, Tim Hill. Charlotte is set for cremation, and a graveside service is set for friends and family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Rupert Cemetery. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact someone in our family.

Alvin Ochsner

FILER — Alvin Ochsner passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 2, 2022, in Valrico, Florida. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, with a Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar St., Buhl. A graveside service will follow at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N., Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Alvin’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

