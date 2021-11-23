Ilene Richards Cook (Florence)

KIMBERLY — (Florence) Ilene Richards Cook, 83, passed away November 16, 2021, in Kimberly. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 N. 3500 E. in Kimberly with a viewing one hour prior from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com.

Steve Rosswell Drown

BUHL — Steve Rosswell Drown, 58, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl, with his nephew, Mitch Drown, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Steve’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jose Ramirez

PAUL — Jose Ramirez, 83, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in Pocatello. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the Mass. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Debra Koyle Call

DOWNEY — It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Koyle Call, 65, on November 16, 2021. She returned home to her Heavenly Father after a short but difficult battle with COVID-19. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4010 Hawthorne Road. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Cambridge Cemetery in Downey. To watch the live streaming of the funeral service or to share memories and condolences with the family online please visit Debbie’s tribute page at wilksfuneralhome.com. Services are under the direction and care of Wilks Funeral Home.

Val Baker Johnson

Val Baker Jonhson, husband, father, brother, friend, grandfather, packer, mule-man, teacher, and political scientist passed away Friday morning, November 12, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls, with his family by his side. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Salmon High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Salmon Elks Lodge. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Val’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. The family will gather next summer to scatter his ashes in the backcountry, as he requested. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lynn Marie Widaman

TWIN FALLS — Lynn Marie Widaman, 70 passed away November 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls due to complications caused by COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held on November 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Widaman’s residence, 727 Rimview Lane W., Twin Falls.

