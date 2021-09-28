Raymond Graham
BOISE — A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family at AccentFuneral.com.
Anna Mae Benke
RUPERT — Anna Mae Benke, 96, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Autumn Haven assisted living. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Barbara Bower
TWIN FALLS — Barbara Bower’s services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Steve Christ
CHUBBUCK — Steve Christ, 62, passed away September 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, with a visitation one hour prior from 10-10:50 a.m. For additional information and to send the family condolences, please go to wilksfuneralhome.com.
Rodney Neddo Hall
Rodney Neddo Hall passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcasting of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Frank David Toner
BURLEY — Frank David Toner (Dave), 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home south of Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Violet M. Rice Christopherson
TWIN FALLS — Violet passed away on September 1, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. October 1 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Wayne Leland Fattig
BOISE — Wayne Leland Fattig passed to our Heavenly Father on August 21, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Kaye Dean Harrison
Kaye Dean Harrison passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, at his parents’ home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Burley Seventh Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Ave. Gathering for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with the burial in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/pGxRyS-hkhc.
Brian Robert Radabaugh
RUPERT — Brian Robert Radabaugh, 45, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at First Christian Praise Chapel of Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main St. Burley, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with a private burial in the Pleasant View cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Douglas Monte Davis
BUHL — Douglas Monte Davis, 86, died September 22, 2021, in Buhl, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N, Buhl. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021.