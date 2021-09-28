Rodney Neddo Hall

Rodney Neddo Hall passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcasting of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Frank David Toner

BURLEY — Frank David Toner (Dave), 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home south of Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Violet M. Rice Christopherson