Dick Ashcraf

TWIN FALLS — Dick Ashcraft, 95, of Twin Falls, formerly Hazelton, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Canyons Retirement Center. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Rupert.

Paula Ann Bowman

TWIN FALLS — Paula Ann Bowman, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, of complications from COVID. A celebration of Paula's life will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Paula’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Dennis Lee Gearin

TWIN FALLS — Dennis Lee Gearing, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, and cousin, passed away peacefully October 24, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. A funeral service of Dennis Lee Gearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Dennis' memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Steve Gilbert

TWIN FALLS — Steve Gilbert passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021, in his home after battling cancer. A viewing will be on November 4, 2021, at Rosenau from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The memorial will be on November 5, 2021, at the Grace Baptist Church Gymnasium, behind the church at 10 a.m. The burial will follow and is at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. A luncheon will be served back at the gymnasium for close friends and family and those who have traveled to rejoice with Steve’s family that he is with his Lord and Savior, and is completely healed. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Charles G. Carter

HEYBURN — Charles G. Carter, 62, of Heyburn, and formerly of Wendell, passed away October 26, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rupert Third Ward, 526 F St., Rupert. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charles' memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

