Ruth Nutting

TWIN FALLS — Ruth Nutting, 88, of Kimberly, was called home February 17, 2022. A viewing will be held on February 24, 2022, beginning at noon with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. followed by a reception, all held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A graveside will be held at Twin Falls Cemetery following the reception. For those wishing to leave condolences, you may visit Mary Ruth’s page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Anita Rae Douville-Blocker

HAGERMAN — Anita Rae Douville-Blocker, 72, of Hagerman, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Anita's celebration of life will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Calvary Chapel Hagerman, 241 State St., Hagerman. Service will be livestreamed on YouTube, search “Calvary Chapel Hagerman.” Cremation and service arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Loah Lee Krahn

TWIN FALLS — Loah Lee Krahn, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, California. A funeral service will be held at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main St., Gooding, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2 PM Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Crystal Arlene (Stewart) Wolters

EDEN — Crystal Arlene (Stewart) Wolters passed away February 20, 2022. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Eden, 1602 East 100 South. A service to celebrate her homecoming with the Lord will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Immanuel Lutheran School. Donations can be handed to Dean Ruhter or left at the church or school office. All service arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

J Lanny Brower

BURLEY — J Lanny Brower, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away in his home February 17, 2022, at the age of 78. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Keith Allen Conner

WENDELL — Keith Allen Conner, 68, of Wendell, passed away surrounded by family on February 16, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM February 26, 2022, at "The Shop," 3557 S. 1600 E., Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Keith’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Glenna Jean Henderson DeLapp

TWIN FALLS — Entered the Kingdom of Heaven on February 17, 2022, at the age of 87 following contracting COVID-19. In Meridian, there will be a celebration of Glenna’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 26, at Capital Church, 2760 E. Fairview Ave, Meridian, it will also be available online. The family welcomes all who wish to come. There will also be a brief graveside service in Twin Falls one day prior on Friday, February 25th at 3:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls 83301) followed by a gathering of friends and family. Arrangements by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls. Capital Church will establish a rose garden in honor of Glenna’s faith and life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the garden.

William “Bill” Brown Elliott

FILER — Bill Elliott was born in Howard, Kansas, and passed in Boise from complications due to TBI-induced Alzheimer’s disease. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer. Out of respect for each other, please wear a mask or accept one at Bill’s service. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice or follow Bill’s example and spend some time helping your community, school or neighbors. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Richard McLean Matthews

BURLEY — The resulting traumatic brain injury became a trial of faith that continued until the day he died on February 15, 2022. A viewing will be held at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5-7 PM and a graveside service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 AM at Valley View Cemetery in Rockland. The family would like to thank those in the Burley Fifth Ward for their years of friendship and service to Richard. Because Richard was a master storyteller and we no longer have him to tell us his favorite stories, please share your favorite story of him with us in lieu of flowers.

Ronald Gene Peterson

JEROME — Ron was launched September 28, 1942, in Duluth, Minnesota, and passed away at home on February 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 7 PM at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Jerome.

Penelope Reedy

TWIN FALLS — Penelope Michal Croner Reedy passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1 PM at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. Fourth Ave., Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. Fifth Ave., Pocatello. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilkscolonialchapel.com.

Charlotte Wilson

BUHL — Charlotte Wilson, 47, passed peacefully at her home in the country, outside of Buhl, where she resided with her sweetheart, Tim Hill. Charlotte is set for cremation, and a graveside service is set for friends and family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2 PM in the Rupert Cemetery. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact someone in our family.

Martin Lee Mobley

JEROME — Longtime Alaskan resident and motorsports legend Martin Lee Mobley, 51, passed away on January 17, 2022, with loved ones by his side. Martin is formerly of Jerome. A celebration of life will be held on February 27, 2022, at the Elks Lodge, 2600 N. Barrys Resort Drive, Wasilla Alaska, at 2 p.m.

Charles Lewis Humphreys

KIMBERLY — Charles Lewis Humphreys (Lew) of Kimberly, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, after several months of declining health. Lew died peacefully in his sleep with his beloved wife, Teresa, and daughters by his side. Services will be at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, on February 28, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Alvin Ochsner

FILER — Alvin Ochsner passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 2, 2022, in Valrico, Florida. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Monday, February 28, 2022, with a Rosary starting at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar St., Buhl. A graveside service will follow at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N., Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Alvin's memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jack Sherman Oyler

FILER — Jack Sherman Oyler died peacefully at home February 20, 2022, in Filer at the age of 82. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Filer LDS church, 840 W Midway St.. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and also from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be provided at the church for family and friends. There will be no graveside services at this time.

