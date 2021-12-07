Constance Gardner Jensen

TWIN FALLS — Constance Gardner Jensen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls Stake Center, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls, with Bishop Blake B. Jensen officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Wesley Leon Alley Sr.

Wesley Leon Alley Sr. passed away November 26m 2021. Please join his family for a very small service at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, where we will hold a military honoring at 10 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, as well as an intimate short service immediately following.

Larry Harris Webb

JEROME — Larry Harris Webb passed away on Thanksgiving Day of natural causes at his home in Jerome. His family would like to invite everyone who knew and loved him to join us as we celebrate and honor our father’s life at 1 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Oren Dean Hawkins

WENDELL — Oren Dean Hawkins, 78, passed away from complications of a heart procedure at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on December 2, 2021.A viewing will be held from 5 until 7p.m. Friday, Dec 10, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell Second Ward, Wendell. Grave dedication will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak

TWIN FALLS — Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses highly respected and loved grandfather, dad, husband and a member of our community, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. On behalf of Bert’s final request, I, his wife, am asking everyone to please pay respects by visiting Bert’s obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com for a virtual viewing on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A virtual funeral service will be hosted by the East Twin Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/89846226958 meeting ID: 898 4622 6958, passcode: 680778, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Charles F. Opdycke

TWIN FALLS — Charles F. Opdycke, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away November 29, 2021. Memorial Service will be at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on December 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. Graveside will be at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

