Christine May Goodman

RUPERT — A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

William Edwin “Bill” Greene

FILER — Services will be held on Thursday, February 4 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the services.

Jack Lynn Nelson

GOODING — A public funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding (masks and social distancing required). A graveside dedication will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The link for a virtual broadcast of the service will be available at demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Jack-Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations by check may be made out to GHS Cross-Country. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Aileen Elizabeth Nelson