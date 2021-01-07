Michael Gavlin
TWIN FALLS — A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Services have been entrusted to Rosenau Funeral Home. To leave condolences, please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com.
David Martines
TWIN FALLS — Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Twin Falls.
Budd Madsen
JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Avenue B, Jerome, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Cindy Lee Smyer
MCKAY — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Anderson Family Funeral home in Arco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.
Brogan D. Smith
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, and Friday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and funeral service.
Elsie LaRue Burch
OAKLEY — Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., Oakley, where friends and family will be received from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Geraldine Louise Gamache
KIMBERLY — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Church of Christ in Kimberly. For condolences and updates, visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.