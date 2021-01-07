Michael Gavlin

TWIN FALLS — A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Services have been entrusted to Rosenau Funeral Home. To leave condolences, please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com.

David Martines

TWIN FALLS — Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Twin Falls.

Budd Madsen

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Avenue B, Jerome, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Cindy Lee Smyer

MCKAY — A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Anderson Family Funeral home in Arco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at the LDS church in Mackay, with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Leslie Cemetery following the funeral services.

Brogan D. Smith