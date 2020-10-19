Lillian Gerber Mefford Jacobsen

BUHL — Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the West End Cemetery located at 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl, ID 83316. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lillian’s memory to The Friends of Cedar Draw co Lisa Marshall, 4268 N 1900 E, Buhl, ID 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com .

June Leona Potthas

TWIN FALLS — A traditional Lutheran Funeral Service will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 11 a.m. June will be interred with her parents at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family is hosting a celebration of June’s life that afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Rock Creek. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.