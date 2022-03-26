Marlene Armes

BUHL — Marlene Armes, 89, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Buhl. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Bradley Wayne Bandy

BURLEY — Brad W. Bandy, 74, passed away on the first day of spring, March 20, 2022, in Burley and was reunited with his father, mother and two brothers. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group to conclude the service. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Troy Ray Mitchell

TWIN FALLS — Troy R. Mitchell, 82, of Filer passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with final interment to follow at Filer Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Colleen Vollmer

TWIN FALLS — Colleen Vollmer of Twin Falls was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world on March 19, 2022, at age 82. A celebration of Colleen’s life will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s fourth floor.

Lydia Yoder

TWIN FALLS – On March 11, 2022, Lydia Yoder passed away peacefully at Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Rahe, Zion Lutheran Church, Holyoke, Colorado, and Rev. Paul Johnson, Peace Lutheran Church, Filer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Frank Chidichimo

TWIN FALLS — Frank Chidichimo passed away on the morning of March 7, 2022, in Twin Falls. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with inurnment to be held at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Billy Arlen Gibson

BOISE — Billy Arlen Gibson went to glory on March 2, 2022. Graveside military honors and a short program will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022; immediately followed by a repast at Eagle Christian Church at 3 p.m. where you are invited to share memories of Billy and join us in sharing his favorite music. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy’s name to the activities department at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702.

Jace Cooper Ward

JEROME — Jace Cooper Ward passed away March 23, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome,www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

