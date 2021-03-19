Encarnacion “Chon” R. Garcia

RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, and a viewing for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary Funeral Home. Funeral services will conclude with a burial service at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian Rupert.

Laren Harrison

BURLEY — Laren Harrison, 57, of Burley, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the View Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Genevieve Ann Mayes