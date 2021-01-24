 Skip to main content
Jeannine Sears Whitehead

TWIN FALLS—A viewing for family and very close friends will be held Sunday, January 24 at Parke’s Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road from 5 to 7 p.m. A second viewing will be at noon with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Monday, January 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls with Bishop William Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at zoom.us, enter meeting ID 748-815-8781 (passcode 12345). Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the wearing of facemasks will be required at the viewings, funeral, and cemetery services. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jeannine’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

