Melton H. Robbins
JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075 or toward the purchase of trees for the Jerome Cemetery.
Valerie “Val” G. Clark
TWIN FALLS — A private celebration of life will be held at Rock Creek Celebration Center, Twin Falls. The services will be offered via live streaming on Zoom, at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. A link to join the service will be posted on her tribute page, please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Allison “Ally” Cyr
TWIN FALLS — Allison “Ally” Cyr, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away March 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, on March 11, 2021, at 4 p.m. Those wishing or needing to view her celebration of life may do so at zoom.com meeting ID 748 815 8781. No password should be required, if so, 12345. Please remember to mute your device. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Ally’s memorial page, please visit magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Anthony Martin
KIMBERLY — Michael Anthony Martin, 62, of Kimberly, passed away March 1, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lyle Eugene Masters
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Seventh Street Gym, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lyle’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com. Going, Going but not Gone, nor Forgotten from our Memories.
Wallace Ogden
TWIN FALLS — A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday March 11, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home with funeral services held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Park Ave LDS chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Manuel Delgado
RUPERT — Manuel Delgado, 65, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Boise. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs
TWIN FALLS — An online memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. For information on the service, view photos or share a story, or to sign the guest book, please visit quiltinginheaven.org or email quiltinginheaven/@gmail.com. Contributions given in her memory may be directed to Hearts and Hands Quilting Group, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Earl Richard “Dick” Rice
JEROME — Earl Richard “Dick” Rice, 77, of Jerome, passed away March 3, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Skylar Jay Scott
RUPERT — The family will welcome family and friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery, with a social gathering at Wick’s Steakhouse in Declo starting at 2. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Eva Loetta Dicus Bell
Eva Loetta Dicus Bell, 79, of Oakley, went back to her Father in Heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 424 N. Center Ave., Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the church in Oakley from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.