Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs

TWIN FALLS — An online memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. For information on the service, view photos or share a story, or to sign the guest book, please visit quiltinginheaven.org or email quiltinginheaven/@gmail.com. Contributions given in her memory may be directed to Hearts and Hands Quilting Group, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

Earl Richard “Dick” Rice

JEROME — Earl Richard “Dick” Rice, 77, of Jerome, passed away March 3, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Skylar Jay Scott

RUPERT — The family will welcome family and friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery, with a social gathering at Wick’s Steakhouse in Declo starting at 2. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Eva Loetta Dicus Bell

Eva Loetta Dicus Bell, 79, of Oakley, went back to her Father in Heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 424 N. Center Ave., Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the church in Oakley from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

