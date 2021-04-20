Joe Arthur Koch

BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.

Jeanette Fay Newberry

TWIN FALLS—Jeanette Fay Newberry, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on April 13, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A visitation will be held from 5-7 on Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Mac T. Akins

TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Mac will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private Family Services will be held at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mac’s memorial webpage at www.magcivalleyfuneralhome.com.

Gus E. Miller