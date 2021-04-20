Joe Arthur Koch
BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.
Jeanette Fay Newberry
TWIN FALLS—Jeanette Fay Newberry, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on April 13, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A visitation will be held from 5-7 on Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Mac T. Akins
TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Mac will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private Family Services will be held at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mac’s memorial webpage at www.magcivalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gus E. Miller
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Gooding First Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Hubert Darrell Allen
JEROME—The family invites you to join them in a celebration for Herb and Mary from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 24 2021 at the Jerome Country Club, 649 Golf Course Rd, in Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herb’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Scotty William Barnhill
TWIN FALLS—Scotty W Barnhill passed away on March 4, 2021. There were services held in Oregon. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held April 24 at Milner’s Gate in Twin Falls, Idaho. An account has been set up in trust for his daughter Lily at Wells Fargo.
M. Jean Jacobson McCrae Mohwinkel
WENDELL—A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.