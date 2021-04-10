Catherine Joyce Beer
HEYBURN — Family and friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, followed by a graveside service that will be held at 12 noon, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Later that afternoon, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley.
Kermit Lee Douglas
HAZELTON — There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. April 10 at the Hazelton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Eden at 4 p.m.
John Gallian
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Amanda Christine McKissen (Miller)
BOISE — A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the Agricultural Pavilion in Julia Davis Park.
Mary Wells
TWIN FALLS—Her life will be celebrated April 10, 2021 at 4:00pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org or a charity of your choice.
Joann Williams
TWIN FALLS — Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Richard Ariel Hardy
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the LDS Battlecreek First Ward building (1250 E. 200 S.) in Pleasant Grove, Utah. A one-hour viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Following services, interment will be held at Lindon Cemetery (600 N. 200 E., Lindon). Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be requested.