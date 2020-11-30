Mary Bunn

HAGERMAN—A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Robert Leland Tyler

RUPERT — Robert Leland Tyler, 85, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Rupert Third Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. Funeral services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hansen Mortuary and one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Marvina Bartlett

TWIN FALLS — Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception at 11:30 a.m. November 30, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Lavell Cope