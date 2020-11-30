Mary Bunn
HAGERMAN—A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Robert Leland Tyler
RUPERT — Robert Leland Tyler, 85, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Rupert Third Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. Funeral services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hansen Mortuary and one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Marvina Bartlett
TWIN FALLS — Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception at 11:30 a.m. November 30, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Lavell Cope
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your choice of your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lavell’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Dessie D Courtnay
TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Dessie will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 2, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. The funeral for Dessie will be held at 2p.m. Thursday, December 3, at the funeral home. A private family interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. Those unable to attend may view the services via zoom by going to zoom.us, enter ID #748-815-8781, Passcode 12345. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rex Leland Strickland
WENDELL—Rex Leland Strickland, 71, of Wendell passed away November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Graveside dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
