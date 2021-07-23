Gael Irene Black

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life service will be held at Community Christian Church in Twin Falls July 24 at 10 a.m. There will be a reception at the Black home to which all friends of Gael and the Black children are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to “Beds for Kids” or” Sage Women’s Center” both in Twin Falls.

Marvin Blacker

BURLEY—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Raymond H. Braun

GOODING—Raymond H. Braun of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on December 17, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Gooding Country Club. Please tell your friends.

Ronald Lee Jonson Jr. (Ronnie)