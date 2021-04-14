Margaret Ann Faulkner Pierson
GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery followed by dinner at the Gooding Country Club. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Gooding United Methodist Church or the Gooding Country Club. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Harriett Schvaneveldt Kearl
TWIN FALLS — Harriett Kearl, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation for Harriett will be held from 6:00-7: 30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Logan City Cemetery in Logan, Utah. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Harriett’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
CoraLee Spencer Campbell
BURLEY — CoraLee Spencer Campbell, 66, of Clear Creek, Utah, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery in Clear Creek, Utah.
Thomas L. Fleming
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Farmer’s Funeral Chapel in Buhl, immediately followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Barbara Henderson Holloway
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone Street East, Twin Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. If one cannot attend, Zoom participation will be made available. Enter meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, although friends are encouraged to send a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Or, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong passion for soil conservation, plant a tree somewhere in Twin Falls in her memory.