Johnny Brent Harral

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Susan Lynn Turner Heaton

IDAHO FALLS — A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Susan Heaton from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 3005 S. Fork Boulevard, Idaho Falls, just off Interstate 15 exit 116 (Sunnyside Road).

Doris Chamberlain Hunsaker

RUPERT — Doris Hunsaker, 89, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W., Rupert, with Bishop Derik L. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Betty Jean Goold Karlson