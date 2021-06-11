Jeanne Chappell Clovis

HAGERMAN — A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Hagerman Cemetery, Hagerman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeanne’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Ralph Duane DuBois

BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ralph’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Dennis Lee Fultz

JEROME — Dennis Lee Fultz, was born on May 23, 1968, and passed away on June 1, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Life Church of the Magic Valley, 425 E. Nez Perce, Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be left at demaraysjerome.com.

Rodney Lynn Weeks