Susan Glenette Brackenbury

ALBION — Susan Glenette Brackenbury, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in her Albion home Wednesday, January 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., with Bishop David Nebeker officiating. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery in Albion. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Redge E Peterson

BURLEY — Redge E Peterson, 74, of Burley, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Star First Ward, 100 S. 200 W., Burley, with Bishop Ryan Hobson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church preceding the funeral service. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Edna Schow Wilson

RUPERT — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Edna Schow Wilson, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022. Edna’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn. The burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church preceding the funeral. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jeannette Kay Barnes

TWIN FALLS — Jeannette Kay Barnes, 73, peacefully passed on January 4, 2022, in Twin Falls, surrounded by her family and her and her sister Muriel’s two little dogs, Gretta and Gracie. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A., Jerome, with Chaplain Derrick Horne officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. Family and any friends who would like to join will gather at the Jerome Cemetery for a graveside prayer and burial following the luncheon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeannette’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Shirley Middleton

BURLEY — Shirley Middleton passed away peacefully at the age of 86 at Cassia Hospital on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Her memorial will be held on January 13, at 3 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, and a celebration of life on January 15, at 2 p.m. at Nelsons Café.

Leonora Hansen Tonks

TWIN FALLS — Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, Leonora Hansen Tonks, left this world suddenly the morning of January 6, 2022, at the age of 63. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1134 N. College Drive, Twin Falls. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with graveside following at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

