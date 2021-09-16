HAZELTON—Funeral services will be held on September 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hazelton Ward Building—531 N Middleton Ave, Hazelton, Idaho. A viewing will be held for family and friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment 2 p.m., Friday, September 17th at Portage Utah Cemetery.

M. Jack Bowman

TWIN FALLS—Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home located at 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service, a “Celebration of Life” in Jack’s honor will be at his home. Food will be served along with memories, pictures, and stories of how Jack touched each of our lives.

Robert Merl Dudley

TWIN FALLS—Robert Merl Dudley 69 of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A Celebration to honor his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Magic Valley Bible Church—204 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls to celebrate this wonderful man. Arrangements were under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Paula Jean Ramey