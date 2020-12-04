Nelda Mae Spevak

RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Third Ward building with Bishop Rick Stimpson presiding. Services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Darrell W. Ross

BUHL — Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, December 5 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in the main sanctuary. There will also be a viewing immediately before the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Earl Jerome Wright

RUPERT — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert or one hour prior to the service on December 6 at the church.

Dorothy Lydia Hough Scott Howard

BUHL — Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Buhl First Christian Church 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with interment following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

