Frank Chidichimo

TWIN FALLS — Frank Chidichimo passed away on the morning of March 7, 2022, in Twin Falls. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with inurnment to be held at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Billy Arlen Gibson

BOISE — Billy Arlen Gibson went to glory on March 2, 2022. Graveside military honors and a short program will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022; immediately followed by a repast at Eagle Christian Church at 3 p.m. where you are invited to share memories of Billy and join us in sharing his favorite music. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy’s name to the activities department at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702.

Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, two weeks after her 82nd birthday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden Sixth Ward Chapel, 770 E. 2100 N. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Jo Ann’s obituary page at lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.

Jace Cooper Ward

Jace Cooper Ward, 15, of Jerome passed away March 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome, www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

TWIN FALLS — Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Nancy Kay Barron

TWIN FALLS - Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022, at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:00 AM at Rock Creek Park – Heider Pavilion located at 1154 Ave W., Twin Falls Idaho. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.

Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Patterson

BUHL – Beth passed away On March 7, 2022. Services will be held in honor of Betty at The Moose lodge located at 835 Falls Ave in Twin Falls Idaho, Saturday, April 2, at 1:00 PM upstairs with a Linger Longer and social time downstairs afterward.

