Evangeline Ennis

PAUL—A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. directly after the Rosary. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Nicholas Catholic School.

Gladys Ann Niven Smith

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 26th at 2:00 at the Faith Assembly of God, 178 Filer Ave W, Twin Falls. Masks will be required. The service will be live-streamed on the Faith Assembly of God Twin Falls Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

John W. Anderson II

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery located in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception to immediately follow from 2-5 p.m. at The Turf Club also located in Twin Falls. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions and donations be made to the John W. Anderson Memorial fund through Farmers National Bank.

Sherry Jean Bohrn Thaete