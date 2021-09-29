Roberto Sanchez Chavez
BURLEY — Roberto Sanchez Chavez, a 57-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Morrison Funeral home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert from 10 a.m-12 noon.
Anna Mae Benke
RUPERT — Anna Mae Benke, 96, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Autumn Haven assisted living. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Barbara Bower
TWIN FALLS — Barbara Bower’s services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Steve Christ
CHUBBUCK — Steve Christ, 62, passed away September 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, with a visitation one hour prior from 10-10:50 a.m. For additional information and to send the family condolences, please go to wilksfuneralhome.com.
Donald Lent
TWIN FALLS — Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Viewing will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 9—10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Frank David Toner
BURLEY — Frank David Toner (Dave), 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home south of Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella First Ward, 160 W. 400 S., Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Violet M. Rice Christopherson
TWIN FALLS — Violet passed away on September 1, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. October 1 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Maura Nava de Cosio
JEROME — Surrounded by her children and husband of almost fifty-six years, Maura Nava Marrujo passed away peacefully in her home after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer on September 23, 2021. A viewing for Maura will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A rosary and vigil will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday morning at 604 North 300 East, Jerome. Her family will give Maura a final farewell with a Funeral Mass that will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome, followed by burial at the Jerome Cemetery.
Robert “Bob” Cox
AMERICAN FALLS — Robert “Bob” Cox of American Falls, passed away at home with his wife, Gail, by his side on Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 69. A viewing for friends and family will be from 6-8 Thursday, September 30, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints American Falls Third Ward, 650 Pocatello Ave., with Bishop Joel Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.
Wayne Leland Fattig
BOISE — Wayne Leland Fattig passed to our Heavenly Father on August 21, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Rodney Neddo Hall
BURLEY — Rodney Neddo Hall passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcasting of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Kaye Dean Harrison
Kaye Dean Harrison passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, at his parents’ home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Burley Seventh Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Ave. Gathering for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with the burial in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/pGxRyS-hkhc.
Brian Robert Radabaugh
RUPERT — Brian Robert Radabaugh, 45, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at First Christian Praise Chapel of Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main St. Burley, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with a private burial in the Pleasant View cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Douglas Monte Davis
BUHL — Douglas Monte Davis, 86, died September 22, 2021, in Buhl, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl. Grave dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Monte’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Joyce Ruth Goodrich
TWIN FALLS — Joyce Ruth Goodrich was born July 20, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas, to Earl and Corrine Sholander. She passed away of natural causes at the age of 94 on September 13, 2021. Memorial services will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home. 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be in the Hazelton Cemetery afterward.
Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr.
Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr. of Twin Falls stepped into eternity on September 14, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Eternal Life Christian Center, 451 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls, on October 2, 2021, with graveside service following at 3732 E. 3600 N., Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eternal Life Christian Center Missions Department. Johnny’s passion and heart was seeing those that were lost find Jesus. Viewing—October 2—12:30 to 1:45 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center) Celebration—October 2nd—2 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center).
Margie “Marge” Ruth Hoops
Visitation for Marge will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Visitation will also be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls, with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. at the church. Graveside and interment will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery, where Marge will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Angela. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Marge’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyhome.com. For those unable to attend the services, the service will be livestreamed on Zoom, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode: 12345.