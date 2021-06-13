Carl William Blass, Jr.
TWIN FALLS — Carl “Bill” Blass Jr. passed away June 4, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 14 at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared at rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Carol Pearson
TWIN FALLS — The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The funeral service will be live-streamed and can be accessed at rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Nadine Marie Rousseau-Smith
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 14, 2021, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. The viewing will start at 1 p.m. Following the internment at Sunset Memorial Park, a gathering will be held at the home of Rod Smith.
Paul Degner
TWIN FALLS—Paul A Degner, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away June 3, 2021. A visitation will be held, Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, ID. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Herbert William Meyer
JEROME—A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St, Jerome, Idaho. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herb’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Geraldine Kaufman Pickett
TWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit Geraldine’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
JoAn Eslinger Lattin Wall
KIMBERLY—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit JoAn’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Dallas L. Carotta
RUPERT—Pacific City—Dallas L. Carotta of Pacific City, Oregon, passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021.Gravesite service will be at the Rupert Cemetery on June 18th, starting at 1:00 with a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church afterwards. Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran, Rupert, Idaho.