Herbert William Meyer

JEROME—A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St, Jerome, Idaho. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herb’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Geraldine Kaufman Pickett

TWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit Geraldine’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

JoAn Eslinger Lattin Wall

KIMBERLY—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. To leave condolences and view the live stream of the funeral, visit JoAn’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Dallas L. Carotta