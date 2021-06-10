Rodney Lynn Weeks

KIMBERLY — A celebration of life for Rodney will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Stonehouse & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Rodney’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Johnny Brent Harral

TWOM FALLS — Friends may call for visitation from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Susan Lynn Turner Heaton

IDAHO FALLS — A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Susan Heaton from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 3005 S. Fork Boulevard, Idaho Falls, just off Interstate 15 exit 116 (Sunnyside Road).

Doris Hunsaker