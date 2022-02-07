John Charles Schaer

TWIN FALLS — John Charles Schaer, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Clover Cemetery in Buhl at 1 p.m.

George Jackson Shannon

TWIN FALLS — A funeral for George Jackson Shannon of Twin Falls will be at 10 AM Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. An inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park following the service.

Maureen Rasmussen Wallace

MIDDLETON — Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, 70, of Middleton, returned to her heavenly home on January 24, 2022, in Boise, after a brief battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Middleton East Stake Center, 1332 Cornell St., Middleton. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., in Boise. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the service for those unable to attend will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Lois M. Willis

ROCK CREEK — Lois M. Willis, 95, of Rock Creek, passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022, at Edgewood Spring Creek, in Meridian. A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, February 7, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rock Creek Ward, 23709 U.S. Highway 30, Murtaugh. A committal service will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Please send any charitable donations in the name of Lois Willis to the Twin Falls Humane Society, 420 Victory Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301. For additional information and to send your condolences to the family, please visit Lois’ memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.

Franklin Sellars Douglas Jr.

PAUL — Franklin Sellars Douglas Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Stanley Valentine Haye Jr.

TWIN FALLS — Stanley Valentine Haye Jr., 83, of Twin Falls, passed away February 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The family invites you to view Stan’s service livestream on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at youtube.com/channel/UCWtSIuHBX6Ag9vJx67Fz-gg/live. Burial will be in Yakima, Washington, at a later date. Those who wish may plant a tree or send a card through this website in lieu of flowers.

Lindsay Cole Petersen

KIMBERLY — Lindsay Cole Petersen, 39, of Kimberly, passed away January 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Friends may call at a viewing at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5—7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Bear Valley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5870 N. 4700 W., Bear River City, Utah. Friends may call for viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Bear River City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Ronald C. Smith

WENDELL — Our dad was born in Wendell on May 25, 1925. Dad will be honored with a ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. There will be a second service on March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Please visit Ronald’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0