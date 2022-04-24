Donna V. Draper

Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Burley Idaho West Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held 6 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

L. Marlene Nelson

TWIN FALLS - L. Marlene Nelson , 78 of Twin Falls, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Deceased Residence. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at St. Edward's Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 with Rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

Larry Dean Reed

JEROME - Larry Dean Reed, 61, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson

OAKLEY - Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson of Oakley, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 28th from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley. Funeral services will occur at the Oakley Stake Center on April 29th. Additional viewing services on the morning of the 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m., followed by the graveside at the Basin Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Payne Funeral Home located at 321 E Main St, Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at morrisonpayne.com

Ada F Johnson Ellis

TWIN FALLS - Ada F Johnson Ellis, 101 formally of Twin Falls, passed away in Boise, Idaho April 6, 2022. Viewing at White-Reynold Funeral Chapel on April 14, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm. Graveside service following at Sunset Memorial Park. Celebration of life on April 29th at 10:30 am at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian, Idaho. Services are under the care and direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chaple in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Warren Harris McEntire

BURLEY - Warren Harris McEntire, was born in Preston, Idaho, on April 29, 1924. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Urn placement will be in the Rupert Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

