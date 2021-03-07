Alden Samuel Tolman

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family asks that those in attendance to the viewing and funeral service wear face masks and practice social distancing to help in mitigating the on-going effects of COVID-19.