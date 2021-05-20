Vivien Mae Lampe

TWIN FALLS — Vivien Mae Lampe, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Visitation for Vivien will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. One additional hour of visitation will be held from 9 -10 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at the church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later time at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Vivien’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.