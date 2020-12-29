Nancy Lee Bowman
DIETRICH — Graveside service will be held for both Neal and Nancy Bowman at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Dietrich Cemetery. The service will also be broadcast via Zoom. The zoom link will be posted on the Demaray Funeral Service website. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Tyrell Robert Johnson
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Believers Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Gary M. Wolverton Sr.
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. To view the live stream, log on at zoom.com with the meeting ID 748 815 8781 and passcode (if requested) 12345. Please remember to mute your device. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Gary’s Memorial page, please visit magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Christine D. Schneider
TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Filer Cemetery, 4000 North, Filer.
Nancy C. Thomason
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Graveside service to follow at the Jerome Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Daryl Whitehead
BURLEY — Daryl Whitehead, 81 of Burley, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, December 31 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Private family services will be held and conclude with burial in Albion LDS Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Jeanne Larson
AMMON — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at woodfuneralhome.com.