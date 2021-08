Don Keith Williamson

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be on September 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Center at 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Joanne B. Gough

FILER—Joanne B. Gough, 74, of Filer passed away June 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Apple Barn, 1152 S Stevens St., Filer, Idaho 83328. Memories may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.