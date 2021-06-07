Sandra Belew Christensen
GOODING — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the church with Bishop Chris McGinnis conducting. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Phyllis Ann Herr
TWIN FALLS — Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Whites-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. There will be a viewing held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 6, 2021, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A service will be held at 11 a.m. June 7, 2021, at Whites-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, with Pastor Paul Jordan presiding. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery in Filer. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Phyllis’ name to the St. Luke’s MV Health Foundation Rose Garden Fund, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Bernice Joan Casch
GOODING — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Paula Lumbreras Gomez
BURLEY — The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8. The rosary and funeral Mass will both be held at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Misti Lee King
SHOSHONE — A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Shoshone Cemetery, Shoshone. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Misti’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Carol Rae Rice
HEYBURN — A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Burley Bible Chapel and burial will take place at Gem Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Jordan Jensen Piña
RUPERT — Service for Jordan will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian, Rupert.
Florence Angela Jones Skaggs
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Following the graveside service, a wake will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Club. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To honor Florence in her support of the Salvation Army, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the Salvation Army or Minidoka Memorial Hospital Home Health and Hospice.
Roberta Lynn Thieme
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 840 W. Midway St., Filer. Grave dedication will conclude at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, where Roberta will be laid to rest next to her mom. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Roberta’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jeanne Chappell Clovis
HAGERMAN — A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Hagerman Cemetery, Hagerman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeanne’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Rodney Lynn Weeks
KIMBERLY — A celebration of life for Rodney will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Stonehouse & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Rodney’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen L. (Canfield) Strain
TWIN FALLS — There will be a graveside service for Helen at 11 a.m. June 12 at the Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.
Richard Paul Schneider
TWIN FALLS — Richard Paul Schneider passed away on November 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls – casual attire.