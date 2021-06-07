BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Following the graveside service, a wake will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Club. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To honor Florence in her support of the Salvation Army, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the Salvation Army or Minidoka Memorial Hospital Home Health and Hospice.