Revola Dalling
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
Alan Rohweder
TWIN FALLS — Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church. A memorial has been set up to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship).
Robert William Parr
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life service will be held at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls, Idaho on Dec. 16, 2020, at 3p.m. and a memorial service is scheduled on his birthday July 10, 2021, at Faith Assembly of God church, Twin Falls.
Marilyn Odene Baily
RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Rupert Cemetery, located at 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. After the graveside service, a reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley, Idaho. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Good Shepherd Foundation in care of Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley, ID 83318. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gene Oliver
BUHL — Memorial service for Gene will be on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.
