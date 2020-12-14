Revola Dalling

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.

Alan Rohweder

TWIN FALLS — Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church. A memorial has been set up to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship).

Robert William Parr

TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life service will be held at Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust St. N., Twin Falls, Idaho on Dec. 16, 2020, at 3p.m. and a memorial service is scheduled on his birthday July 10, 2021, at Faith Assembly of God church, Twin Falls.

Marilyn Odene Baily