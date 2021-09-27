 Skip to main content
Raymond Graham

BOISE — Raymond Graham, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.

Rodney Neddo Hall

DECLO — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcasting of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Frank David Toner

BURLEY — Frank David Toner (Dave), 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home south of Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, located at 160 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Steve Christ

CHUBBUCK — Steve Christ, 62, passed away on September 23, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thurs. Sept. 30 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, with a visitation one hour prior from 10-10:50 a.m. For additional information and to send the family condolences, please go to: wilksfuneralhome.com

