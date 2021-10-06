LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley
MT. HOME — LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley, age 88, of Mountain Home, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her cabin in Pine. A viewing will be held at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, at noon and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Carla Jean Adams
BUHL — Carla Jean Adams, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at a local hospital. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl, with graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Donna Kay Calhoun
TWIN FALLS — Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly September 19, 2021, with family by her side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com.
Ed Gnesa
GOODING — A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena at the Gooding County Fairgrounds. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Donald Lent
TWIN FALLS — Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Viewing will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9—10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Paul E. Juchau
Paul E. Juchau, 96, of Eden passed away October 2, 2021, at his home. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Emily Ann Peters
KIMBERLY — Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls.
Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels
TWIN FALLS — Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held in Twin Falls on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls) from 12:30—2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls) at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.
Richard “Dick” Plocher
RUPERT — Richard “Dick” Plocher, 93, of Rupert, passed away on August 18, 2021. graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.