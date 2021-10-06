Emily Ann Peters

KIMBERLY — Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls.

Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels

TWIN FALLS — Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held in Twin Falls on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls) from 12:30—2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls) at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.

Richard “Dick” Plocher

RUPERT — Richard “Dick” Plocher, 93, of Rupert, passed away on August 18, 2021. graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

