Paula Nelson

RUPERT — Paula Nelson, 68, of Rupert, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at her home. A viewing will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will follow the mass at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Ted James Burton

JEROME — A Celebration of Life to honor the life of Ted James Burton will be held on Saturday, August 28th from 4-6 p.m. at the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Road Jerome, ID 83338. Come ready to have fun, share stories, cocktails, and food.

Margaret “Maggie” Ann Livingston

TWIN FALLS — Margaret “Maggie” Ann Livingston passed away of natural causes on July 26, 2021, at the age of 90. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.—117 6th Ave. W, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Margaret’s memorial webpage at ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jean Mason