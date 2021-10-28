Michael David Aardema

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls High School Gymnasium. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

John Henry Meyer

EDEN — John’s funeral service will be October 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Eden. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden or Lutheran Hour.

June Geneva Neibaur

PAUL — June Geneva Neibaur, a 94-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul, with Bishop Ryan Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Randy George Phillips

RUPERT — Randy George Phillips passed away peacefully at his home north of Ruper the afternoon of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 71. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, October 28, at Taylor Cemetery, located at 720 E. 129 S., Idaho Falls.

Donna Fae Fairchild

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, with her viewing that morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E. Main St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Ronald G Makinson

HAZELTON — Ronald G Makinson, avid fisherman and gardener, passed away on October 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be from 10 until 10:50 Friday morning prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Denny Tyler

HAGERMAN — Denny Tyler, the beautiful and gracious resident of Hagerman, has peacefully passed away. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. October 29, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 446 S. State St., Hagerman. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Travis Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS — Please come share memories of Travis Larry Dayley of Twin Falls from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Turf Club; 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Due to the size of the venue, we kindly ask that children be left at home or with a sitter.

Terry Lee Wilson

TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, October 30, from 10 to noon, and a celebration of life at his home from 1 to 6 will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

