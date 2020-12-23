 Skip to main content
Bradley Keith Mattix

WENDELL — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Wendell Cemetery. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, dress warm and bring a lawn chair. For family and friends that wish to attend, a viewing will be held at Wendell LDS church from 11:00-11:30 and a private family viewing will be from 11:30-12:00. The family requests no visitation after the service to keep everyone safe. For those who cannot attend, please join the Facebook event “Bradley Keith Mattix Memorial Service” to watch the service live.

June “Colleen” Howe

TWIN FALLS — Colleen will be remembered at her graveside service at noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sandra Jo Williamson

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23 at the Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the service. Friends may call at a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist School. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Venna King Riley

RICHFIELD — Venna King Riley, 93, of Richfield, passed away December 19, 2020. A brief graveside service, for Venna and husband, Ralph Riley Jr., will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna or Ralph’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

