Bradley Keith Mattix

WENDELL — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Wendell Cemetery. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, dress warm and bring a lawn chair. For family and friends that wish to attend, a viewing will be held at Wendell LDS church from 11:00-11:30 and a private family viewing will be from 11:30-12:00. The family requests no visitation after the service to keep everyone safe. For those who cannot attend, please join the Facebook event “Bradley Keith Mattix Memorial Service” to watch the service live.

June “Colleen” Howe

TWIN FALLS — Colleen will be remembered at her graveside service at noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

