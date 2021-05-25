Joe Norris
TWIN FALLS — Joe Norris, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home May 16, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. May 25, 2021, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
James E. Pratt
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Parke’s Funeral Home. Graveside and military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on James’ memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Zachary Wayne Schrader
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 824 Caswell Ave. West, in Twin Falls. There will be a short viewing that will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, at the Middleton Cemetery in Middleton, Idaho.
Roberta M. Lancaster
SHOSONE—Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences at demaraysjerome.com
Lois Lucille Sanford
PAUL—Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Memorial. Services for George Sanford will also be held at this time. George passed away at home December 23, 2020. His services will include Military Rites, provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dana Leon “Dr. Dan” Nofziger
BUHL—Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl. Out of respect to Dan’s grandchildren, who are too young to be vaccinated, and other members of the community who may be unvaccinated, the family respectfully requests that all who attend wear masks. If you don’t have one, some will be available at the door. If you are uncomfortable with masking or unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed via a link on the Farmer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dan’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
LeRoy Frank Twitchell
JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing beginning at Noon, Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Valley Baptist Church, 390 N State St, Hagerman, Idaho. Military Honors will conclude at the Hagerman Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.